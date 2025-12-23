Dubai court clears man accused of unlawful entry into rented villa

A Dubai misdemeanour court has acquitted a 49-year-old Gulf national accused of unlawfully entering a rented villa in Arabian Ranches, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

The Dubai Court of First Instance – Eighth Misdemeanour Circuit found that the evidence presented did not establish criminal intent, a key requirement for a conviction of trespass under UAE law. The case stemmed from a dispute between the accused, acting on behalf of the property owner, and a female tenant over unpaid rent. The tenant alleged that the man entered the villa on May 19, 2025, without her consent and without proper court enforcement officers.

Prosecutors relied mainly on the tenant’s testimony, arguing that eviction should only be carried out by court-appointed enforcement officers. However, witnesses including a mediator and a security guard testified that the entry was permitted and not forced.

The defence, represented by Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy, argued that the accused acted under a valid eviction order issued by the Rental Dispute Centre and followed lawful procedures. The legal team said the eviction had already been executed earlier, with the tenant given a grace period, and that the later visit was conducted with permission and in the presence of relevant parties.

The court noted inconsistencies in the complaint, the delay in reporting the alleged incident, and the absence of supporting evidence such as surveillance footage. It concluded that the prosecution failed to meet the required standard of certainty, stressing that criminal liability cannot be based on probability alone.

Citing Article 212 of the Federal Criminal Procedures Law, the court acquitted the accused, reaffirming that lawful execution of a judicial order does not constitute unlawful entry.