Latest NewsNews

Dubai court clears man accused of unlawful entry into rented villa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago

A Dubai misdemeanour court has acquitted a 49-year-old Gulf national accused of unlawfully entering a rented villa in Arabian Ranches, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

The Dubai Court of First Instance – Eighth Misdemeanour Circuit found that the evidence presented did not establish criminal intent, a key requirement for a conviction of trespass under UAE law. The case stemmed from a dispute between the accused, acting on behalf of the property owner, and a female tenant over unpaid rent. The tenant alleged that the man entered the villa on May 19, 2025, without her consent and without proper court enforcement officers.

Prosecutors relied mainly on the tenant’s testimony, arguing that eviction should only be carried out by court-appointed enforcement officers. However, witnesses including a mediator and a security guard testified that the entry was permitted and not forced.

The defence, represented by Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy, argued that the accused acted under a valid eviction order issued by the Rental Dispute Centre and followed lawful procedures. The legal team said the eviction had already been executed earlier, with the tenant given a grace period, and that the later visit was conducted with permission and in the presence of relevant parties.

The court noted inconsistencies in the complaint, the delay in reporting the alleged incident, and the absence of supporting evidence such as surveillance footage. It concluded that the prosecution failed to meet the required standard of certainty, stressing that criminal liability cannot be based on probability alone.

Citing Article 212 of the Federal Criminal Procedures Law, the court acquitted the accused, reaffirming that lawful execution of a judicial order does not constitute unlawful entry.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bm NBC Special photo

Barry Manilow reveals early-stage lung cancer, postpones shows for surgery

54 seconds ago
IMG 6301 1

DPWH turns over Cabral’s computers, decade-old files to Ombudsman

15 mins ago
597157874 1781926235984913 807522168417819645 n

DILG: VP Sara Duterte visited Camp Bagong Diwa to see Arnie Teves, not Ramil Madriaga

22 mins ago
Artboard 2 100

This season, your next Dunkin’ run could make you a millionaire!

33 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button