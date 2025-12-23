Dubai court acquits Gulf national over alleged villa trespass

A Dubai misdemeanour court has acquitted a 49-year-old Gulf national accused of unlawfully entering a private villa in Arabian Ranches, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The verdict was handed down by the Dubai Court of First Instance – Eighth Misdemeanour Circuit on Dec. 16.

The public prosecution had charged the defendant with violating the sanctity of private property by entering a woman’s residence without her consent on May 19, within the jurisdiction of Al Barsha Police Station. The prosecution sought punishment under Article 474(1) of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties, citing the tenant’s testimony during the investigation.

The plaintiff, a tenant of the villa, claimed that disputes with the accused over rental payments led to an eviction order. She alleged that the defendant entered the property without her permission and without court enforcement officers, which she said violated legal eviction procedures.

However, witnesses, including a mediator and security personnel, testified that the entry was permitted and not forced.

The defendant, represented by Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm and Legal Consultancy, argued that he acted on behalf of the property owner under a valid court-issued eviction order and that the visit was conducted in the presence of a court-appointed enforcement officer, a mediator, and security staff, following proper legal procedures.

The defense outlined that the eviction order had been issued by the Rental Dispute Centre on 29 March 2025, and an earlier visit on May 12 had already executed part of the order with a one-week grace period for the tenant.

They also highlighted that the tenant’s maid and the plaintiff had granted permission during the May 19 entry, and that no evidence indicated criminal intent. The legal team further questioned the motives behind the complaint, pointing to unpaid rent dating back to September 2024, a delay in filing the police report, and inconsistencies in the tenant’s statements.

After reviewing evidence, including documents and witness testimony, the court concluded that criminal intent—an essential element for a trespass conviction—was not established. Applying Article 212 of the Federal Criminal Procedures Law (Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2022), the judges ruled that the prosecution failed to meet the legal threshold for conviction.

The court acquitted the defendant of all charges, officially clearing him of any wrongdoing. The ruling affirmed that criminal liability cannot be based on unverified claims and highlighted that the accused acted entirely within the framework of a lawful judicial order.