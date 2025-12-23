DILG: VP Sara Duterte visited Camp Bagong Diwa to see Arnie Teves, not Ramil Madriaga

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed on Tuesday that Vice President Sara Duterte did visit the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, but clarified that the visit was not for detainee Ramil Madriaga.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said the Vice President went to the facility on October 19 to meet with former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., who is facing charges for allegedly masterminding the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

According to Remulla, the meeting was documented, with the jail warden present and records available, including possible CCTV footage. He added that based on reports shown to him, the discussion between Duterte and Teves was brief and limited to casual exchanges, such as asking about each other’s well-being.

The clarification comes amid allegations made by Madriaga, who previously claimed to be a former aide of Duterte and alleged links between the Vice President and illegal activities, including drug syndicates and Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs). Madriaga also alleged that Duterte had visited him while he was detained at Camp Bagong Diwa on kidnapping-for-ransom charges.

Vice President Duterte has strongly denied these claims, stating that she has no personal relationship with Madriaga, has never visited him in prison, and has never given him any instructions. She described the allegations as an attempt to undermine her and her possible political plans.