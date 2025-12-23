Latest NewsNews

Barry Manilow reveals early-stage lung cancer, postpones shows for surgery

Staff Report

Legendary American singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer, prompting him to postpone his scheduled performances for the remainder of December and January as he prepares for surgery.

In a message shared on Instagram, the 82-year-old Grammy-winning artist said the illness was discovered after doctors ordered an MRI following a prolonged case of bronchitis. The scan revealed a cancerous spot on his left lung, which Manilow described as being caught “very early,” crediting both good fortune and his physician.

According to Manilow, doctors currently believe the cancer has not spread, although further medical tests are ongoing to fully confirm the diagnosis. He added that his treatment plan will not involve chemotherapy or radiation therapy, focusing instead on surgery and recovery.

Despite the health setback, Manilow expressed optimism and humor about his condition, saying he plans to rest and recuperate while awaiting his return to the stage. He expects to resume performing by mid-February 2026 and is targeting a comeback during his Valentine’s Day residency shows at Westgate Las Vegas.

Manilow, known worldwide for classic hits such as “Copacabana” and “I Write the Songs,” assured fans that he is looking forward to returning stronger and celebrating his comeback with a special Valentine’s weekend of concerts.

