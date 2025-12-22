Tulfo files bill mandating West Philippine Sea education in schools

Senator Erwin Tulfo has filed a bill seeking to require basic and higher education institutions to teach students about the contested West Philippine Sea (WPS) amid the ongoing maritime dispute between the Philippines and China.

In filing Senate Bill No. 1625, or the proposed “West Philippine Sea Education Act,” Tulfo said students should learn about the WPS in a “systematic and age-appropriate manner.”

“By ensuring accurate, and evidence-based information about the WPS, this Act empowers Filipino citizens to actively participate in the protection of our maritime rights and contributes to national unity, informed policymaking, and responsible public discourse,” the bill’s explanatory note read.

Under the proposal, instruction on the WPS must be anchored on internationally recognized facts, Supreme Court rulings, Philippine laws, and other relevant learning materials.

The measure also mandates the development of teaching and learning materials in coordination with the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority, the National Security Council, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant government agencies.

It further encourages state universities and colleges, as well as research institutions, to conduct studies on maritime security and governance, marine biodiversity and conservation, Philippine maritime claims, and the socioeconomic impact on coastal communities.

Research outputs, the bill said, should be made accessible to policymakers and the public, subject to existing laws on security and information disclosure.

The proposed measure was filed amid recent incidents involving Chinese vessels at Sabina Shoal, also known as Escoda Shoal, where three Filipino fishermen were reportedly injured.

Escoda Shoal lies about 75 nautical miles, or roughly 140 kilometers, off Palawan. It is a coral reef formation with a central lagoon surrounded by shallow sections. China refers to the feature as Xianbin Reef.