RTA urges responsible e-scooter use, reminds riders of safety rules

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged residents and visitors to use e-scooters responsibly, reiterating safety guidelines aimed at protecting riders and other road users.

E-scooters have grown in popularity across Dubai as a convenient and environmentally friendly option for short-distance travel, helping ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and support the emirate’s sustainability goals.

However, the RTA stressed that safety must remain a priority as usage continues to increase.

In a statement shared on its social media platforms, the RTA said it is actively promoting the safe use of electric scooters in various parts of the emirate. Riders were reminded to comply strictly with traffic rules and official instructions, including using only designated or shared lanes.

The authority also underscored the importance of wearing proper safety gear, noting that visibility is critical in preventing accidents, particularly in high-traffic areas and during low-light conditions.

To promote safer riding, the RTA advised e-scooter users to observe speed limits posted along e-scooter tracks, avoid riding outside designated lanes, wear helmets and reflective or bright-coloured clothing, and maintain a safe distance from other e-scooters, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The RTA said ensuring e-scooter safety is a shared responsibility between riders and other road users. By following traffic laws and practicing cautious riding, users can help reduce accidents and ensure smoother mobility across the city.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and organized transport system, urging riders to make every e-scooter journey a safe one.