QCPD says digital evidence suggests emotional distress in missing bride-to-be case

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said digital forensic findings indicate that missing bride-to-be Sherra De Juan may have been experiencing significant emotional distress prior to her disappearance, raising the possibility that she left on her own and was not abducted.

Police revealed that examinations of De Juan’s mobile phone and laptop showed messages and online activity suggesting emotional turmoil and possible suicidal ideation in the days leading up to December 10, when she was last seen—just four days before her scheduled wedding. QCPD Director Police Colonel Randy Glenn Silvio said the data reflected personal dilemmas, stress related to wedding preparations, and feelings of being overwhelmed.

Investigators cited private messages De Juan sent to her fiancé, Mark Arjay Reyes, in which she apologized for her emotional state, admitted internal struggles, and expressed feeling torn by multiple pressures. The digital trail also pointed to financial and emotional strain, as well as indications that she wanted to rest or take a break to cope with the stress.

Despite these findings, police stressed that the investigation remains ongoing. While there are no clear signs of foul play, authorities continue to trace De Juan’s possible whereabouts and verify all leads. Police said they would also request Reyes to submit his mobile phone for further review, noting inconsistencies between some statements and the evidence gathered so far.