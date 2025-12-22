President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Elon Musk to discuss AI and advanced technology

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of X and CEO of Tesla, to discuss shared interests in advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The UAE President and Musk explored the latest developments in these fields and how such innovations can enhance quality of life and contribute to global progress.

They emphasized the strategic value of international partnerships, stressing that collaboration and knowledge exchange are essential to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions. Such efforts, they noted, are crucial for enabling nations and specialized institutions to drive digital transformation and effectively address future challenges.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense as well as several ministers and senior officials.