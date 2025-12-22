Latest NewsNewsUAE News

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Elon Musk to discuss AI and advanced technology

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 seconds ago

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with American entrepreneur Elon Musk, owner of X and CEO of Tesla, to discuss shared interests in advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The UAE President and Musk explored the latest developments in these fields and how such innovations can enhance quality of life and contribute to global progress.

They emphasized the strategic value of international partnerships, stressing that collaboration and knowledge exchange are essential to accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge solutions. Such efforts, they noted, are crucial for enabling nations and specialized institutions to drive digital transformation and effectively address future challenges.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense as well as several ministers and senior officials.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 seconds ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

E scooter

RTA urges responsible e-scooter use, reminds riders of safety rules

25 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 25 1

Tulfo files bill mandating West Philippine Sea education in schools

38 mins ago
IMG 7557 1

Defense seeks independent medical report on Duterte’s health in ICC case

53 mins ago
601828225 1180771377545858 1099050955918562556 n

Remains of OFW Maryan Esteban repatriated to Philippines after Hong Kong fire tragedy

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button