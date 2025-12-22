Dubai mother charged over WhatsApp post about ex-husband

A routine school WhatsApp group message has resulted in a criminal case after a Dubai mother was charged with violating her ex-husband’s privacy and defaming him online, the Dubai Public Prosecution reported on its official Instagram account.

The case involves nine-year-old Marwan, who lives with his mother Maram following her separation from former husband Luay. The couple is currently involved in an ongoing alimony dispute before the personal status courts.

Maram stated that she takes full responsibility for their son’s education and daily needs, hoping the court will secure her child’s rights.

According to prosecutors, the dispute escalated when Maram received a notification that Luay had been added to the school WhatsApp parent group. Upset that he neither contributes financially nor participates in caring for their child, Maram sent a lengthy message to all group members detailing her grievances and accusing Luay of neglecting his parental duties. She then left the group.

Luay subsequently filed a complaint with authorities, claiming that Maram had defamed him and breached his privacy by sharing personal matters publicly with other parents and school staff.

Following an investigation, the Public Prosecution charged Maram under cybercrime laws for violating privacy and referred her case to the Dubai Misdemeanour Court.

Authorities stressed that the case serves as a warning about the legal consequences of misusing social media. They highlighted that airing personal disputes publicly can constitute a criminal offense, particularly when it harms someone’s reputation.

The Public Prosecution urged separated couples to resolve conflicts peacefully and prioritize the emotional well-being of their children instead of escalating family disputes into public confrontations.