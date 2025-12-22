Dubai man jailed, fined Dh130,000, and deported for stealing AC units

A Dubai court has sentenced a man to one year in prison, imposed a Dh130,000 fine, and ordered his deportation after convicting him of stealing 18 air-conditioning units from a villa in Al Muhaisnah.

The case began when the villa’s owner, a Gulf national, reported the disappearance of the units following the authorities’ decision to close the property for violating rental regulations and operating it as shared accommodation.

Upon inspecting the villa, the owner discovered signs of forced entry, damage to the main entrance, and disorder inside the property. All rooftop air-conditioning units were missing.

Police launched an investigation, collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene. Investigators identified the suspect, who was already serving a sentence for a similar theft, as the main culprit. A forensic report confirmed the defendant’s fingerprints on the casing of one of the stolen units, directly linking him to the crime.

During questioning, the man admitted to stealing the units and confessed to committing similar thefts in other incidents. His admissions were corroborated by forensic findings and witness statements.

Based on the evidence, the court found him guilty of theft and handed down a one-year prison sentence, a Dh130,000 fine reflecting the value of the stolen items, and deportation upon completing his jail term.

The ruling underscores the UAE judiciary’s strict stance against property crimes and repeat offenders, reinforcing efforts to protect private property and impose severe penalties for theft.