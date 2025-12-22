DOJ files kidnapping cases vs Atong Ang over missing cockfighting enthusiasts

The Department of Justice has formally filed criminal charges against businessman Charlie Atong Ang and several others in connection with the disappearance of multiple cockfighting enthusiasts.

According to DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez, informations for kidnapping with homicide, as well as kidnapping and serious illegal detention, were filed on December 19 before Regional Trial Courts in Lipa City, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and San Pablo, Laguna. The courts are expected to determine probable cause and issue warrants of arrest based on the prosecutors’ findings and submitted evidence.

The DOJ resolution cited sworn statements from whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brother Ellakim, which prosecutors said indicated that Ang allegedly exercised command responsibility and actively induced the abduction operations against the victims.

Ang’s legal team has filed a motion for reconsideration, which the DOJ said must be resolved within 30 days in accordance with Department Circular No. 015. Meanwhile, prosecutors dismissed complaints against actress Gretchen Barretto, former NCRPO chief Jonnel Estomo, and several of Ang’s relatives, citing insufficient evidence.

Ang’s lawyer, Gabriel Villareal, said the courts may still overturn the DOJ’s findings once the cases are reviewed.