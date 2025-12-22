Latest NewsNews

DOJ files kidnapping cases vs Atong Ang over missing cockfighting enthusiasts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

The Department of Justice has formally filed criminal charges against businessman Charlie Atong Ang and several others in connection with the disappearance of multiple cockfighting enthusiasts.

According to DOJ spokesperson Polo Martinez, informations for kidnapping with homicide, as well as kidnapping and serious illegal detention, were filed on December 19 before Regional Trial Courts in Lipa City, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, and San Pablo, Laguna. The courts are expected to determine probable cause and issue warrants of arrest based on the prosecutors’ findings and submitted evidence.

The DOJ resolution cited sworn statements from whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan and his brother Ellakim, which prosecutors said indicated that Ang allegedly exercised command responsibility and actively induced the abduction operations against the victims.

Ang’s legal team has filed a motion for reconsideration, which the DOJ said must be resolved within 30 days in accordance with Department Circular No. 015. Meanwhile, prosecutors dismissed complaints against actress Gretchen Barretto, former NCRPO chief Jonnel Estomo, and several of Ang’s relatives, citing insufficient evidence.

Ang’s lawyer, Gabriel Villareal, said the courts may still overturn the DOJ’s findings once the cases are reviewed.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

597386160 4559966234326200 2140921918256031402 n

QCPD says digital evidence suggests emotional distress in missing bride-to-be case

12 mins ago
iStock 490018218 1

Filipina nurse dies after being hit by vehicle outside California medical center

23 mins ago
IMG 6301

Ombudsman orders DPWH to surrender devices used by late undersecretary Cabral

40 mins ago
495874966 1232501054901717 8911924230451028441 n

Chavit Singson revives bid to buy Miss Universe, vows to restore pageant’s credibility

48 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button