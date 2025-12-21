Unsettled weather, rain expected across UAE as low-pressure system takes hold

Unstable weather conditions are expected across the UAE after National Centre of Meteorology forecast the influence of a surface low-pressure system, reinforced by an upper-air low, affecting the country on Saturday. The weather system is likely to bring increased cloud cover, rainfall in some areas, and strong, gusty winds.

According to the NCM, skies will range from partly cloudy to overcast at times, with convective clouds forming over several parts of the country. These clouds may trigger scattered rainfall, particularly in the northern and eastern regions, with some areas experiencing short but heavy downpours.

While temperatures are expected to stay within seasonal norms, the presence of clouds could reduce daytime warmth in certain locations. Authorities have advised residents and motorists to stay alert, especially during sudden weather changes that may affect visibility and road conditions.

Heavy rainfall has already been recorded in parts of the Northern Emirates, including Umm Al Quwain and Hamriya in Sharjah. Scattered showers have also affected areas in Ras Al Khaimah, where footage showed Wadi Al-Bayh flowing at full capacity, reflecting the impact of the ongoing rain associated with the low-pressure system.a