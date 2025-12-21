Remains of OFW Maryan Esteban repatriated to Philippines after Hong Kong fire tragedy

The remains of Maryan Esteban, a Filipino domestic worker who died in a fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, arrived in the Philippines on Sunday evening.

Upon arrival, her remains were received and assisted by officials led by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator PY Caunan, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, and Bryan Revilla, AGIMAT Partylist Representative. The officials ensured proper procedures were followed and that immediate assistance was extended to Esteban’s bereaved family.

OWWA expressed its deepest condolences to Esteban’s loved ones, assuring them of continued support during this period of mourning. The agency emphasized that the family is not alone, as OWWA and the Filipino community stand in solidarity with them in honoring the sacrifice of the fallen overseas worker.