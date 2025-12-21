Police probe missing bride’s digital trail; fiancé denies distress claims

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said preliminary results from a digital forensic examination indicate that missing bride-to-be Sherra De Juan may have been dealing with emotional and financial stress before she went missing—an assertion her fiancé strongly disputes.

QCPD District Director Randy Glenn Silvio explained that investigators based their assessment on an initial review of data retrieved from De Juan’s electronic devices. Police noted messages suggesting concerns about her father’s medical condition and expenses linked to her upcoming wedding. Authorities stressed that these findings are preliminary and part of an ongoing investigation, with all possible scenarios still being examined.

Investigators also found sensitive online searches conducted shortly before De Juan disappeared, including queries related to medication. QCPD emphasized that the case is being handled with care and sensitivity.

De Juan was reported missing on December 10 after telling her fiancé she would briefly go out to buy shoes for their wedding scheduled on December 14. She has not been seen since.

Her fiancé, Mark Arjay Reyes, rejected police claims of distress, saying her father’s medical expenses were covered by insurance and that their wedding costs were already fully paid, with ample budget remaining. He also said the online searches could have been related to concerns about acidity and medication, not emotional distress.

QCPD said it continues to coordinate with De Juan’s family, other police units, and partner agencies to locate her. Authorities renewed their appeal to the public to report any information that could help find her, noting that a ₱150,000 reward remains in place for tips leading to her whereabouts.