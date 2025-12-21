Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court jails, fines, deports three men over assault on neighbour

A Dubai misdemeanours court has sentenced three Asian men to one month in prison each after finding them guilty of assaulting a neighbour inside their residential building. Aside from the jail term, the court also fined each defendant Dh1,000 and ordered their deportation following the completion of their sentences.

Court documents showed that the incident took place late at night when the victim was disturbed by loud noise coming from the men’s residence. After being awakened by the commotion, the victim approached the group and asked them to stop causing a disturbance.

Prosecutors said the situation quickly escalated after the men refused to comply. What began as a verbal confrontation turned physical, with the victim sustaining injuries as a result of the assault. Authorities also noted that parts of the residential building were damaged during the altercation.

After reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution, the court ruled that the defendants were criminally liable for their actions. The judgment underscored that violent behaviour and public disturbance will not be tolerated, leading to imprisonment, fines, and eventual deportation for the offenders.

