Marcos rejects claims Philippines is ISIS training hotspot

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed reports branding the Philippines as an ISIS training hotspot, calling the claim misleading and unacceptable.

Marcos made the statement during the 90th anniversary of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, stressing the government’s sustained efforts against terrorism.

“We also reject in the strongest terms the recent misleading claims that portray our country as a training hotspot for terrorism,” Marcos said.

”For years, we have acted decisively to dismantle terrorist networks, to secure communities, and to sustain our hard-earned peace. To dismiss these gains with unfounded speculation is not acceptable,” he added.

Some media outlets earlier described the Philippines as an “ISIS training hotspot” after it was reported that suspects in the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia had previously traveled to the country.

Marcos underscored that authorities remain vigilant, adding that the government “will not let deceptive narratives distract us nor weaken our resolve.”

Earlier, Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said suspects Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son Naveed Akram arrived in the Philippines from Sydney on November 1. Sajid is an Indian national and Australian resident, while Naveed is an Australian national.

Sandoval said both listed Davao as their final destination and left the country on November 28, traveling from Davao to Manila before flying back to Sydney.

On December 14, the two gunmen opened fire at a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, initially killing 15 people. The death toll later rose to 16 after one of the gunmen was killed.

