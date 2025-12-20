Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police urge motorists to exercise caution amid adverse weather

Leana Bernardo

Dubai Police have issued a public advisory urging motorists and road users to remain cautious as adverse weather continues to affect parts of the UAE.

In a statement shared on social media, the force said the country is experiencing rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning, and, in some areas, hail, which have reduced visibility on roads. Authorities reminded road users to follow the instructions of relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

“Given the current weather conditions across the country, characterized by rain, strong winds, thunder, lightning and occasional hail that reduce visibility, road users are advised to abide by the instructions of the competent authorities,” Dubai Police said.

The police also called on the public to cooperate in maintaining safety and security, urging drivers to remain vigilant during these adverse conditions.

In an earlier post, Dubai Police highlighted that rainy weather serves as a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility. Motorists were advised to stay alert and drive carefully.

For emergencies, Dubai Police can be reached at 999, while non-emergency assistance is available at 901.

