Dubai Police trains over 200 new taxi drivers on road safety

Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic recently held a series of awareness sessions for more than 200 newly recruited taxi drivers at National Taxi, reinforcing safe driving practices and strict adherence to traffic laws.

The initiative highlights the force’s commitment to road safety, recognizing the vital role taxi drivers play in transporting the public while maintaining safety standards on city roads.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said educating taxi drivers is a key strategic priority. “Taxi drivers’ daily work has a direct impact on road safety and accident reduction,” he said. “By raising awareness of safe driving behaviors and legal responsibilities, we aim to create a safer and more sustainable traffic environment.”

Conducted by the Traffic Institute Department, the sessions covered:

• Vehicle safety procedures and defensive driving techniques

• Dangerous traffic violations and their legal and human consequences

• Road signs and signals, and correct response measures

• The importance of following traffic rules to prevent accidents and protect lives

Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasized that well-trained drivers form the first line of defense against accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.

The sessions also introduced participants to modern driving practices and technologies. He commended Officer Ahmad Muhammad Khalaf for equipping the drivers with essential knowledge and practical skills to enhance road safety across the city.