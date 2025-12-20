Al Ain court orders man to repay Dh472,667 over defaulted personal loan

An Al Ain court has ordered a man to repay Dh472,667 to a bank after he defaulted on instalments tied to a personal loan, according to a ruling issued by the Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims.

The bank filed the case, saying it had granted the defendant a personal loan at his request, but he later failed to make the agreed repayments. The bank sought recovery of the outstanding balance, including interest, legal costs, and related expenses.

The court documents indicate that the loan agreement provided the defendant with financing of Dh615,000. A banking expert appointed by the court found that, including accrued interest up to May 2025, the total amount due had reached Dh748,084, with a net outstanding balance of Dh472,667 owed to the bank.

The court said the expert’s findings were supported by submitted evidence, including the loan agreement, account statements, and financial documents. The defendant did not appear in court or present any defense challenging the claim.

Regarding interest, the court noted that late-payment interest compensates a creditor for the damage caused when a debtor delays payment despite being able to meet obligations. Since the defendant defaulted on a fixed-term loan, the court ruled the bank was entitled to such compensation.

The court ordered the defendant to pay Dh472,667, along with late-payment interest at 5% per year from the date the lawsuit was filed until full settlement, capped at the principal debt.

He was also ordered to cover court costs, Dh8,785 for document translation and expert fees, and Dh300 in legal fees, while all other claims were rejected.