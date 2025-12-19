Simbang Gabi, parish activities at St. Mary’s Church Dubai cancelled due to heavy rain

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai has cancelled its Simbang Gabi celebration scheduled on Thursday night to adverse weather conditions and heavy rainfall.

The cancellation was announced by Community Servant Priest Fr. Leny Escalada, OFMCap., following directives from the Community Development Authority. In line with these instructions, all parish events and activities have been suspended until further notice.

For everyone’s safety, parishioners were advised to remain at home and avoid gatherings during this period. Church officials said they will strictly comply with all official guidelines and will issue updates once further instructions are released.

Despite the suspension of on-site activities, the parish said Masses remain accessible online through its official YouTube channel, allowing the faithful to participate remotely.

Let me know if you want it tighter for wire copy or slightly softer for community posting.