Ras Al Khaimah police warn against spreading rumors and false information online

Ras Al Khaimah Police have cautioned the public against spreading rumors and false information on social media and digital platforms, emphasizing that such actions carry strict legal penalties under UAE law.

According to authorities, Article 52 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes criminalizes the use of electronic networks or information technology to publish, circulate, or re-share false news, misleading data, or biased reports including content that contradicts official announcements.

Offenders face a minimum jail term of one year and fines starting at Dh100,000.

The law also penalizes the dissemination of provocative content that incites public opinion, disrupts public peace, spreads fear, or causes harm to the public interest, national economy, public order, or public health.

Penalties are higher in aggravated cases, such as when offences incite public opinion against UAE authorities or occur during epidemics, crises, emergencies, or disasters. In such cases, the minimum punishment rises to two years in prison and fines starting at Dh200,000.

Ras Al Khaimah Police stressed that rumors pose a serious threat to society, as unverified information can endanger public health, destabilize the economy, create fear, and divert security resources from real emergencies.

Residents are urged to verify information before sharing it, rely only on official government sources or licensed media outlets, and avoid forwarding unconfirmed content. The police also encouraged the public to report suspicious or false information through official channels, including police smart applications and the e-Crime reporting portal.

The police reiterated that ensuring public security and social stability is a shared responsibility and called on residents to act responsibly in the digital space.