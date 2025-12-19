Live Nation Middle East presents: Air Supply to celebrate 50th anniversary with live performance at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on Jan. 30, 2026

Dubai, UAE – Live Nation Middle East is proud to announce that legendary soft rock duo Air Supply will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour to Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai on Thursday, 30 January 2026, marking a special milestone in their storied career.

Formed in 1975 when Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar, Air Supply has spent nearly five decades captivating audiences worldwide with their heartfelt ballads and instantly recognizable 80s hits. With over 130 shows annually, the pair has performed more than 5,500 concerts, including groundbreaking appearances as the first Western group to tour China and a record-setting concert for 175,000 fans in Cuba.

Their remarkable chart success rivals that of their musical heroes, The Beatles, with five consecutive Top Five singles – Lost in Love, All Out of Love, Every Woman in the World, The One That You Love, and Here I Am. To date, Air Supply has sold over 20 million copies of their first three albums and Greatest Hits collection, and achieved multi-million radio plays for classics like Sweet Dreams and the Jim Steinman-penned Making Love Out of Nothing AtAll.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration Tour will see Graham and Russell joined by their powerhouse band, delivering an evening of timeless hits and fan favourites. The milestone year will also coincide with new projects, including a biopic (All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story), a Broadway musical (Lost in Love), their autobiography, a special vinyl compilation, and their upcoming 18th studio album A Matter of Time.

Tickets will be available via LiveNation.me and Coca-Cola-Arena.com.

