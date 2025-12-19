Discaya couple faces DOJ investigation over flood control project anomalies

Embattled contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya were separately brought to the Department of Justice (DOJ) Friday morning for preliminary investigation. The inquiry concerns a P7.1-billion tax evasion complaint filed against them by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Sarah Discaya was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Thursday evening following a court-issued warrant for corruption and malversation of public funds. The charges stem from the P96.5-million “ghost” flood control project in Davao Occidental.

Curlee Discaya, meanwhile, was escorted to the DOJ by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms. He is currently detained at the Senate after being cited in contempt by the Blue Ribbon Committee for providing false information regarding Sarah’s absence during a hearing on anomalous flood control projects on September 18.

The Discayas are under investigation after their construction firms were linked to irregularities in several of the country’s flood control projects. They own Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation, one of the 15 companies identified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as securing 20% of flood control contracts nationwide.