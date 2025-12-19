CBUAE, Dubai Public prosecution launches digital system for blood money claims

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) have launched a new electronic system to streamline the settlement of blood money claims.

The platform enables direct digital integration between Dubai Public Prosecution and licensed insurance companies through the CBUAE’s digital infrastructure. The system is designed to speed up claim settlements, reduce manual procedures, and enhance coordination between financial and judicial entities.

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s “Zero Bureaucracy” program by automating processes and minimizing paperwork. Officials said it will improve service quality, enhance customer experience, strengthen consumer protection, and boost operational efficiency across the insurance sector and law enforcement agencies.

Under the new system, blood money claims can be processed and settled electronically, ensuring smoother coordination between the CBUAE, insurance providers, and Dubai Public Prosecution.

To formalize cooperation, the CBUAE and DPP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at improving service efficiency in handling such claims. The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Essam Issa Alhumaidan, Attorney General of Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Fatma Abdullah Aljabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection at the CBUAE, and Salah Boufrousha Alfalasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, with senior officials from both sides also present.

Aljabri highlighted that the system reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to digital transformation in financial services, supports efforts to eliminate bureaucracy, strengthens oversight of licensed insurance companies, protects consumers, and enhances efficiency across the financial and judicial sectors.

Alfalasi noted that the project exemplifies effective cooperation between financial and judicial authorities, providing a digital framework to accelerate procedures and improve the management of blood money claims within the UAE’s legal and financial systems.