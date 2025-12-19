17 cops in Eastern Samar relieved over alleged drinking while on duty

Seventeen police officers, about half of the personnel, assigned to a police station in Eastern Samar have been relieved from their posts for allegedly drinking alcohol while on duty.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Analoza Catilogo-Armeza of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Regional Public Information Office in Eastern Visayas said the incident allegedly took place during a Christmas party at the Dolores Municipal Police Station.

Photos of the alleged drinking session circulated on social media, prompting the relief of the 17 personnel, including the station’s chief of police and one non-uniformed personnel (NUP).

Catilogo-Armeza said the PNP will reassign personnel to the station following the relief of half of its workforce.