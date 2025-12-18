UAE hotel occupancy hits 79.3% in first 10 months of 2025

Hotel occupancy rates in the UAE reached 79.3 per cent in the first 10 months of 2025, placing the country among the top performers regionally and globally, according to Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

During the sidelines of the launch of the sixth edition of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign in Abu Dhabi, Al Marri said the figure marked an increase from 78 per cent during the same period last year.

Hotel revenues reached Dh89 billion over the period, supported by 1,243 hotel establishments nationwide offering more than 216,000 rooms.

Al Marri attributed the sector’s strong performance to sustained investment, expanding air connectivity, and the UAE’s positioning as a leading global destination for both leisure and business travel.

Tourism accounted for 13 per cent of the UAE’s gross domestic product last year, equivalent to Dh257.3 billion, and currently employs more than 920,000 people, the minister said.

He added that the government aims to increase the sector’s contribution to 17 percent within the next five years, driven by continued investment and growth in the aviation sector.

Al Marri also underscored the role of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, held this year under the theme “Our Winter is Entrepreneurial,” in boosting domestic tourism and supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. He said the initiative reinforces the UAE’s image as a year-round destination that integrates tourism, innovation, and investment opportunities.

Tourism investments rose to Dh32.2 billion in 2024 from Dh28.8 billion in 2023 and are projected to reach Dh35.2 billion in 2025, he added.