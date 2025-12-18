Latest NewsNews

Dubai Court Fines Gulf National Dh3,000 for Entering Villa Without Owner’s Consent

A Dubai misdemeanours court has imposed a Dh3,000 fine on a Gulf national after finding him guilty of unlawfully entering a private residence in the Al Warqa area without the homeowner’s knowledge or permission.

The incident occurred in November last year when the villa owner spotted an unfamiliar man inside his home. Upon realising he had been seen, the intruder immediately fled. The homeowner later told authorities that he did not know the individual and had not granted anyone access to the property.

Dubai Police launched an investigation, collected evidence, and later arrested the suspect. The homeowner was able to positively identify him during a police lineup. During questioning, the defendant admitted to entering the villa but claimed it was unintentional, stating that he was intoxicated at the time and not fully aware of his actions.

Police records, however, showed that the man had previously been convicted in a similar case involving unlawful entry into another residence. After reviewing the evidence, testimonies, and the defendant’s admission, the court ruled that the charge had been sufficiently proven.

In its judgment, the court clarified that the crime of violating private property is established by the act of entering a residence against the owner’s will, regardless of whether another crime was committed inside. The court then issued the Dh3,000 fine, concluding the case.

