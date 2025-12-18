Latest NewsNews

Alex Eala clinches historic first SEA Games gold, caps breakthrough year

Staff Report

Filipino tennis standout Alex Eala captured her first-ever Southeast Asian Games gold medal after delivering a commanding straight-sets victory over Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the women’s singles final on Thursday, December 18, in Thailand.

The 20-year-old wasted no time asserting control, racing to a 3–0 lead in the opening set and closing it convincingly at 6–1. The second set proved more competitive early on, with both players exchanging service breaks to reach a 2–2 deadlock.

Eala then shifted into top gear, finding her rhythm and consistency to dominate the remainder of the match and seal the title with a 6–2 finish. Her composed performance silenced the home crowd and highlighted her growing maturity on the international stage.

The victory ended a 26-year drought for the Philippines in SEA Games women’s singles tennis, with the last gold won by Maricris Fernandez at the 1999 Brunei Games. In addition to gold, Eala also secured two bronze medals in the mixed doubles and women’s team events, adding to the three bronzes she earned in the 2021 edition.

With Eala’s triumph, the Philippines’ gold medal tally at the ongoing SEA Games rose to 39, further cementing her status as one of the country’s brightest sporting stars.

