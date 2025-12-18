Abu Dhabi launches ‘Winter Safety’ campaign to reduce seasonal risks

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters and several strategic partners, has launched the “Winter Safety” campaign to raise public awareness of seasonal accident risks and promote safe practices during winter activities.

The initiative forms part of the Authority’s continuing efforts to protect lives and property through advanced safety and civil protection services, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a safe and stable capital.

The campaign targets all segments of society, including families, drivers, students, workers, senior citizens, and people of determination, with a focus on preventing common winter-related incidents. The Authority underscored the importance of checking smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, as well as ensuring the regular maintenance of firefighting equipment to ensure preparedness and rapid emergency response.

Adopting a proactive approach, the campaign emphasizes an integrated preventive system supported by continuous educational programs. These aim to strengthen community awareness and encourage preventive measures in homes, camps, vehicles, and public facilities throughout the winter season.

As part of the initiative, the Authority is conducting awareness activities in schools, shopping malls, and camps, complemented by digital materials providing practical safety guidance. Educational content highlights home safety, the safe use of heating devices, pedestrian safety to prevent slips and falls, and the role of Civil Defence during periods of rain and low temperatures.

The campaign also provides guidance on camp and vehicle safety, including the preparation of emergency kits and proper response during emergencies. It addresses winter sports safety, carbon monoxide risks, the importance of detectors in residences, and evacuation procedures during storms, floods, and heavy rainfall. Media organizations were urged to coordinate with official authorities to ensure the dissemination of verified information.

The Authority advised the public to secure camping sites, follow safe heating practices, monitor weather advisories, and immediately report emergencies to official channels. It also stressed precautions when using stoves, barbecues, and heaters, and called for heightened caution during fog, heavy rain, and flooding to prevent accidents, suffocation, or poisoning.

As part of the campaign, winter and heavy rain safety guidelines were reiterated, including cautious driving, avoiding excessive speed and sudden braking, securing homes by maintaining drainage systems, and disconnecting electricity when necessary. The public was also encouraged to wear appropriate clothing, avoid stagnant water, and prepare for possible power outages.

The Authority further echoed advisories from the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, urging residents to closely monitor official weather updates, follow evacuation instructions when issued, and observe strict safety measures at home, outdoors, and while driving during severe weather conditions.