Abu Dhabi court orders company to pay Dh200,000 to heirs of employee who died due to workplace negligence

An Abu Dhabi court has ruled that a company must pay Dh200,000 in compensation to the heirs of an employee who died as a result of the company’s negligence, highlighting employers’ legal duty to ensure workplace safety.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court said the compensation, covering both material and moral damages, must be divided among the heirs according to their Islamic inheritance shares, Al Khaleej reported.

The case originated from a lawsuit filed by the deceased employee’s family, who argued that his death was caused by the company’s failure to follow laws, regulations, and professional safety standards, as well as its neglect of necessary precautions.

Court records indicate that the Public Prosecution had previously filed a criminal case against the company. The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted the firm in absentia, imposing a Dh30,000 fine and ordering it to pay statutory blood money (diya) of Dh200,000 to the victim’s heirs. This ruling was upheld on appeal and confirmed by the Court of Cassation.

Following the final criminal judgment, the employee’s mother, wife, and children filed a civil claim seeking Dh350,000 in total compensation for financial and moral losses, plus 12 percent legal interest from the date of filing until full payment.

In its ruling, the Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court found that the company’s fault had been clearly established and that the family suffered both financial and emotional harm. The judges noted that the deceased was the sole breadwinner, and his death deprived his wife, children, and mother of their main source of support while causing significant moral suffering.

The court awarded Dh200,000 in compensation, holding the company liable for the damages resulting from its negligence, and dismissed the remaining claims.