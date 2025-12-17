UAE court dismisses lawsuit over alleged airbag defect

The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has dismissed a lawsuit seeking Dh 300,000 in compensation from a car dealership over an alleged manufacturing defect in a vehicle’s airbags.

The plaintiff, a young man, filed the case claiming that the airbags in his car failed to deploy during a collision, resulting in material, moral, psychological, and emotional harm.

He also alleged that a branch manager at the dealership admitted the airbags had been disconnected but not replaced, endangering his life and that of his passengers.

The plaintiff said he had received a call from the authorized dealership six months before the accident, informing him of a defect in the airbags and advising him to schedule a service appointment. He claimed he had the car repaired or replaced at the service center and collected it two days later, believing the issue had been resolved.

The dealership’s lawyer argued that the lawsuit targeted a party not responsible for the alleged manufacturing defect and that there was no legal obligation for the dealership to guarantee against such flaws.

The defense also noted that the manufacturer had requested the vehicle for inspection within a specific timeframe, which the plaintiff failed to comply with.

In its ruling, the court said the plaintiff did not provide proof that the airbags failed to deploy during the crash or that the circumstances of the accident would have triggered their deployment. The court also found that the plaintiff failed to submit admissible evidence supporting his claims.

As a result, the court rejected the lawsuit and ordered the claimant to cover the legal costs and expenses.