Police see no signs of foul play in disappearance of Bride-to-be

Authorities have yet to find any indication of foul play in the disappearance of a bride-to-be who has been missing since last Wednesday, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said.

Mark Arjay Reyes and Sherra De Juan were scheduled to wed on December 14. However, Reyes was left holding only the wedding gown meant for his missing bride.

Nag-message siya sa akin agad na pupunta siya ng FCM to buy bridal shoes po. Sabi niya sa akin doon na lang siya bibili para makamura daw po,” Reyes said. “Then around 1:18 p.m., nag-message na siya sa akin na iiwan daw niya yung cellphone niya, pupunta na siya ng FCM, icha-charge niya lang daw po sandali.”

CCTV footage showed De Juan leaving their home and later heading toward a transportation terminal.

Reyes and his family are coordinating with the QCPD’s Women and Children’s Protection Desk.

Police also obtained CCTV footage from Saturday morning along Commonwealth Avenue showing a woman boarding a bus, which authorities believe could be De Juan.

“Sumakay siya ng isang bus kaya po ngayong araw hinahanap po ‘yun at binigyan natin ng iba’t ibang tasking ang mga follow-up natin,” said QCPD District Director Colonel Glen Silvio.

De Juan’s cellphone has been turned over to authorities. Police are investigating why she left it behind.

Police have taken custody of De Juan’s laptop, which will undergo forensic examination. The investigation team has summoned her brother, Mark, and her best friend for questioning.

For now, authorities said there are no indications of foul play.

“Unless na makita talaga natin sa pagsakay o pagbaba niya na merong kasama siyang medyo threatening sa kanya,” Silvio said.

“Sa trabaho nila, wala namang threatening doon kasi mga regular employees lang sila. Tinanong din natin kung may kaaway, wala rin dahil mga ordinaryong mamamayan lang sila,” he added.

The QCPD appealed to De Juan to contact her parents immediately if she is simply away.