Marcos urges newly-promoted PNP officers to uphold fairness amid political noise

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged newly-promoted senior officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to exercise fairness and focus on their personaland professional growth despite the challenges of political noise.

Speaking at the oathtaking of 50 star-ranked PNP officers at Malacañang Palace in Manila, Marcos highlighted the broader authority the officers now carry in police operations.

“So, I ask you to continue to improve yourselves personally, professionally, [and] institutionally,” Marcos said. He added that officers must uphold the law to earn public trust and advance the welfare of the entire police force.

“Do not be complacent. Be firm, be fair, be decisive, while remaining fully respectful to the rights and dignity of every single Filipino,” he said.

Marcos noted that the challenges facing the police are increasingly complex, including social divides, political noise, and emerging community tensions, alongside cross-border digital and technological threats. He warned that political grandstanding and potential conflicts could trigger disorder that may escalate beyond physical spaces.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s support for PNP personnel, acknowledging their critical role in national security. He said reforms to enhance police capability and morale will continue, citing his directive for a three-tranche salary increase and higher daily subsistence allowance starting in 2026.

“Alongside these measures, we remain committed to supporting and ensuring the welfare of your families, recognizing that their well-being is integral to your service to the nation,” Marcos said.

“In this environment, our people rely on the police as their immediate and dependable line of protection. Given the nature of your duties, be assured that this administration stands firmly behind the Philippine National Police.”

