Man stabs salon owner in Camiguin during social media live

A man stabbed a salon owner during a social media live broadcast, authorities said.

The incident occurred inside a salon in Barangay Yumbing, Mambajao in Camiguin, according to local media.

The 50-year-old suspect reportedly approached the 33-year-old victim while she was broadcasting live and repeatedly stabbed her. A barber immediately intervened and tried to wrest the knife away from the attacker.

In the video, the victim can be seen holding her neck, which was bleeding from the wound.

The suspect was later arrested. Police said the attack stemmed from a long-running online dispute between the suspect and the victim that escalated on social media.

“Nag-aaway sila through online posting. Medyo matagal-tagal na siguro nakapagsumbong ang kaaway ng biktima sa suspek (kaya ito nangyari),” ayon kay Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) Spokesperson Major Joann Navarro.

The victim is now in stable condition and reportedly determined to press charges. The suspect has not issued a public statement but reportedly admitted to authorities that he was intoxicated at the time of the attack.

