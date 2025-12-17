Dubai uses drones to clean traffic signals in new RTA pilot project

Dubai’s traffic signals are now being cleaned by drones as part of a new pilot project launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative aims to enhance safety by eliminating the need for manlifts, reduce operational costs through less use of heavy equipment, and benefit the environment by cutting fuel and water consumption while lowering emissions.

Abdulla Ali Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the RTA, said the first phase involved trial runs at the Marrakech Street–Rebat Street junction, where a brief traffic closure ensured safety.

Early results showed that drones could clean one side of a traffic signal in just three to four minutes, reducing operational time by 25 to 50 percent and cutting costs by up to 15 percent. Lootah noted that future advances in drone technology could increase cost savings to 25 percent.

The project reflects the RTA’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies and smart solutions to improve service quality, maximize resource efficiency, and keep road users safe.

Earlier this year, the RTA also launched a drone pilot program for cleaning Dubai Metro and tram station facades, reducing the manpower needed for maintenance.

Lootah emphasized that the pilot operation will continue to ensure the effective integration of drone technology in maintenance activities. The next phase will assess cleaning methodology with a focus on safety and minimizing any impact on traffic flow.

The RTA said the project is expected to improve operational efficiency and enhance the overall performance of Dubai’s road network.