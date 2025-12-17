Latest NewsNewsPH News

Bicameral panel approves OVP 2026 budget at P889.2 Million

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago

The bicameral conference committee late Tuesday night approved the 2026 proposed budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) at P889.2 million, maintaining the same amount proposed under the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

This marks a reversal from the House of Representatives’ earlier version, which had reduced the OVP budget to P733 million.

The reduction stemmed from Vice President Sara Duterte’s refusal to defend her office’s budget during deliberations.

Duterte declined to answer questions regarding her office’s use of approximately P625 million in confidential funds from 2022 and 2023, citing an ongoing impeachment case and concerns over national security.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo51 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

Wedding rings 1

Police see no signs of foul play in disappearance of Bride-to-be

53 seconds ago
arrested istock

Man stabs salon owner in Camiguin during social media live

30 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 8 1

Marcos urges newly-promoted PNP officers to uphold fairness amid political noise

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 14 5

EDSA rehab kicks off Dec. 24 under revised 8-month plan

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button