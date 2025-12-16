UAE reports decline in citizen births over past decade

Official statistics from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention reveal a significant drop in the number of births among Emirati citizens over the past decade, raising concerns among lawmakers about the long-term demographic and social implications.

Data obtained by show that births to UAE citizens fell by 13.55 percent, from 34,618 in 2014 to 29,926 in 2023. In contrast, total births in the country, including expatriates, increased by 5.45 percent during the same period, from 95,860 to 101,088.

A report by the Federal National Council’s Health and Environment Committee identified 12 challenges to raising birth rates among citizens, covering both health and social factors, and proposed six recommendations to boost fertility and births.

The report highlighted that the average age at marriage has risen, with men marrying later—from 30 years and six months in 2018 to 32 years and seven months in 2022 and women from 26 years and four months to 28 years and nine months. It also noted a decline in the total fertility rate among citizens, from 3.2 children per woman in 2021 to 2.9 in 2023.

Ministry data show that citizen births peaked at 34,794 in 2015, then steadily declined, reaching 29,926 in 2023. Regional figures for 2023 indicate 15,770 citizen births in Abu Dhabi, 7,109 in Dubai, 2,641 in Sharjah, 480 in Ajman, 1,519 in Ras Al Khaimah, 848 in Umm Al Quwain, and 1,559 in Fujairah.

The committee’s report cited several health-related factors affecting fertility, including chronic conditions linked to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, hormonal disorders, and sedentary lifestyles. Current statistics show that 27 percent of the population is obese, and 70 percent report low physical activity, both of which negatively affect reproductive health.

Social trends were also identified as contributing factors, including high consumption of processed foods, widespread vitamin D deficiency, lifestyle patterns affecting hormonal balance, and changing perceptions of body image, including elective weight-loss procedures. Later marriage, often postponed until after 40 due to career, financial, and child-rearing concerns, was also highlighted.

To address the issue, the committee recommended measures such as stricter oversight of fertility treatment centers, public awareness campaigns on family formation, support for earlier marriage, and coordinated action among health, education, religious, and media institutions.

Dr. Mughair Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, warned on the 100 Mowajeh podcast that the number of older residents in Abu Dhabi is rising by about 4,000 annually. He said fertility rates below 2.1 children per woman could lead to a population decline, stressing that sustainable growth requires families to have more than three children on average.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, described fertility and reproductive health as a national priority and said a comprehensive national fertility policy is being developed, drawing on over 60 existing policies and initiatives, including workplace and family support programs.

The parliamentary report also highlighted social barriers to higher birth rates, such as limited educational programs on fertility, rising marriage costs, higher educational attainment among women, and a trend toward individualism influencing decisions on marriage and childbearing.