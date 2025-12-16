UAE, Philippines strengthen air connectivity with additional flights

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has held Air Services Agreement (ASA) consultations with the Philippines’ Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), resulting in expanded flight entitlements for UAE carriers operating to Manila.

Under the agreement, UAE national airlines will be allowed to operate additional flights to the Philippine capital, a move aimed at improving air connectivity and addressing growing passenger demand between the two countries.

GCAA Director-General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the development reflects the strong cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines in civil aviation.

“This step underscores our commitment to enhancing air connectivity, meeting passenger needs, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector, and strengthening people-to-people links between our two countries,” Al Suwaidi said.

The UAE and the Philippines have a longstanding civil aviation partnership, driven by strong passenger traffic, extensive air links, and the presence of a large Filipino community living and working in the UAE, which continues to fuel demand for air travel.

Both countries said they will continue to strengthen cooperation in air services and the expansion of commercial flight operations, supporting tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges while contributing to the growth of their respective civil aviation sectors.