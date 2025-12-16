Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE, Philippines strengthen air connectivity with additional flights

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has held Air Services Agreement (ASA) consultations with the Philippines’ Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), resulting in expanded flight entitlements for UAE carriers operating to Manila.

Under the agreement, UAE national airlines will be allowed to operate additional flights to the Philippine capital, a move aimed at improving air connectivity and addressing growing passenger demand between the two countries.

GCAA Director-General Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi said the development reflects the strong cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines in civil aviation.

“This step underscores our commitment to enhancing air connectivity, meeting passenger needs, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector, and strengthening people-to-people links between our two countries,” Al Suwaidi said.

The UAE and the Philippines have a longstanding civil aviation partnership, driven by strong passenger traffic, extensive air links, and the presence of a large Filipino community living and working in the UAE, which continues to fuel demand for air travel.

Both countries said they will continue to strengthen cooperation in air services and the expansion of commercial flight operations, supporting tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges while contributing to the growth of their respective civil aviation sectors.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

Babys hand

UAE reports decline in citizen births over past decade

17 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 7 1

Hontiveros raises concern over possible abuse of asylum system by foreign criminals

34 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 5 1

PNP verifies reports Bondi beach shooting suspects traveled to Philippines

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 1

DND condemns China’s actions against Filipino fishers near Escoda Shoal

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button