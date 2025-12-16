Hontiveros raises concern over possible abuse of asylum system by foreign criminals

Senator Risa Hontiveros warned that some foreigners facing serious criminal charges may be exploiting the Philippines’ asylum system, only to continue committing crimes once inside the country.

“May mga dayuhan din na dinudungisan ang sistema ng asylum para takasan ang mga krimen nila sa kanilang bansa,” Hontiveros said during a hearing of the Justice and Human Rights subcommittee.

She added, “Malala pa, may mga indikasyon na pagkatapos nilang bigyan ng proteksyon, pinagpapatuloy nila ang mga krimen nila sa ating bansa.”

Hontiveros cited several individuals who are subjects of red notices issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol).

“They misuse international protection mechanisms that were designed to protect those fleeing persecution, not those fleeing accountability. The common thread running through these cases is the misuse of Philippine institutions,” she said.

The senator also noted that some asylum applicants reportedly possess multiple passports and have been linked to gambling-related offenses.

She emphasized that the Filipino public ultimately bears the consequences of such abuses.