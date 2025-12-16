Honor launches ‘Chase Your Light’ activation, a regional celebration of night photography and creative expression

Dubai, UAE – 16 December 2025 – HONOR, a global AI device ecosystem company, today announced the launch of “CHASE YOUR LIGHT”, a flagship regional photography activation celebrating night storytelling and championing the next generation of creators across the Middle East. Built around the industry-leading night-imaging capabilities of the HONOR Magic8 Pro, the activation spans the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, uniting artistic collaboration, community learning, cultural discovery, and the region’s first large-scale night-photography competition.

Designed to reimagine how early professionals and creators capture identity, emotion, and fast-paced urban life after dark, “CHASE YOUR LIGHT” positions HONOR at the forefront of visual innovation, turning the night into a canvas for depth, imagination, discovery and expression.

“CHASE YOUR LIGHT” enhances the night photography journey, responding to a powerful insight that 41% of smartphone users in the Middle East want better low-light photography.

At its core, the campaign strengthens HONOR’s identity as an AI-driven device ecosystem brand supporting creativity, culture, and youth across the region. Through meaningful collaborations, community activities, and industry-leading imaging innovation, HONOR aims to redefine how the region captures life at night.

A Cinematic Look at Gulf Nights Through Four Artistic Lenses

As part of the campaign, HONOR collaborated with four leading regional photographers, Hisham Khonji and Ahmed Maher (UAE), Abbas Raad (Iraq), Abdulrahman Saleh (Saudi Arabia), and Abdullah Al Hathran (Kuwait) to showcase the night culture of modern Gulf cities, encouraging expression through photography. Their unedited images, captured exclusively with the HONOR Magic8 Pro, form the visual core of “CHASE YOUR LIGHT” atmospheric scenes revealing the depth, geometry, emotion, and cultural texture of nights in the region.

These works demonstrate the HONOR Magic8 Pro’s ability to preserve mood and clarity while enhancing the authenticity of night visuals, elevating the region’s storytelling through authentic artistry.

A New Standard in Night Photography

Powering the campaign is the HONOR Magic8 Pro, a flagship engineered for creators with its uncompromising performance after dark. Its 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto Camera features up to 100x AI Super Zoom, delivering breakthrough telephoto clarity with natural lighting and rich texture even at long distances. Complementing this is HONOR’s proprietary Magic Color technology, which ensures best-in-class tonal accuracy and cinematic color reproduction, producing lifelike gradients and balanced highlights that surpass competing flagships at high zoom.

The HONOR Magic8 Pro further elevates night imaging through the industry-leading AIMAGE Stabilization Engine, achieving CIPA 5.5 level stabilization for crisp, shake-free handheld shots. Its next-generation AiMAGE Ultra Night Engine, intelligently restores shadow detail, depth, and structure while reducing noise to deliver true-to-life night scenes without overprocessing.

Activated instantly through the dedicated Instant AI Button, HONOR Magic8 Pro gives creators rapid access to a full professional-grade imaging suite setting a new benchmark for cinematic night photography in the region.

A Regional Journey to Elevate Night Photography

As part of the “CHASE YOUR LIGHT” activation, HONOR will activate a series of immersive on-ground experiences across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq.

A Region Ready to Create After Dark

With cities alive well into the night, the campaign mirrors the cultural heartbeat of the region. “CHASE YOUR LIGHT” empowers the youth, and creatively driven individuals to see their world differently reinforcing HONOR’s leadership in imaging, AI innovation, and youth-led creative culture. The activation pushes young creators to uncover the hidden beauty of their cities, fuels their desire to stand out through bold visual storytelling, builds a sense of belonging within a dynamic creative community, and gives them the confidence that comes from mastering their smartphone cameras as true artistic tools.

Through this initiative, HONOR transforms the night from a technical limitation into a creative frontier giving the Middle East a new lens through which to tell its stories.