e& money rolls out ALL FREE transfers to PH until end-2025

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report58 seconds ago

Filipinos in the UAE can send money home this Christmas season without worrying about transfer fees, as e& money rolls out all free transfers until the end of 2025.

The update expands a previous promo that offered only three free transfers. With the new offer, users can remit through the e& money App with zero fees, helping kabayans stretch every dirham further during the busy holiday padala season.

First-time senders can also get a welcome perk: use promo code TFT50 on a transaction worth AED 500 or more to receive AED 50 cashback.

Transfers to the Philippines can be sent directly to local banks and selected digital wallets, including GCash, Maya, and DC Pay.

Filipinos who want to maximise their budget this season can now send more often — without the extra charges.

