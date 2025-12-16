du Pay makes sending money to the Philippines easier, faster, and more affordable

Sending money home is a vital part of life for Filipinos working in the UAE, helping them provide for their families and stay connected across the miles. That’s why finding a reliable and convenient way to send remittances is essential, and du Pay has become a trusted digital payment app for Filipinos seeking a faster, safer, and more affordable way to send money to the Philippines.

Built for everyday users, du Pay combines easy international transfers with essential UAE financial services, giving OFWs a reliable all-in-one partner for handling their money.

Multiple ways to send money to the Philippines

du Pay is a fully digital wallet created to simplify how people in the UAE manage their daily financial transactions. Whether it’s transferring money to family in the Philippines, paying household bills, or receiving a salary, du Pay brings everything into one easy-to-use app.

One of the strongest advantages of du Pay is its flexibility, offering three convenient payout options to match your family’s needs. You can send money directly to bank accounts, transfer instantly to digital wallets like GCash, or choose cash pick-up for those who prefer claiming funds in person. With these options, your loved ones in the Philippines can receive your support immediately in the way that works best for them.

To make things even better for Filipinos, du Pay is currently offering lower transfer fees for remittances exclusive to the Philippines for a limited time. Transfers below AED 400 now cost only AED 8, while transfers starting at AED 400 are charged AED 15 — both excluding VAT. It’s one of the most affordable fee structures available today, especially for OFWs who send money regularly.

Getting started with du Pay takes only a few minutes through this link: https://dupay.app.link/tfp.

Everyday convenience

Beyond remittances, du Pay serves as a powerful tool for everyday living in the UAE. Users can settle utility bills like du, Etisalat, ADDC, FEWA, Ajman Sewerage, SALIK, and Dubai Police fees directly through the app.

Each du Pay wallet also comes with its own unique IBAN, allowing users to receive their salary directly in the app. This feature alone gives many OFWs the convenience of having a secure and dependable salary channel without the need for a traditional bank account.

A chance to win gold

Adding excitement to every transfer, du Pay is running a promotion until December 31, 2025, where users who send at least AED 500 in a single international transfer automatically qualify for a weekly draw. One lucky customer wins an 8g 24K gold coin each day, and winners are announced every Wednesday. It’s a rewarding way to make each remittance even more meaningful.

OFWs who are du prepaid customers get even more value. Every international money transfer through du Pay comes with a free 2GB data reward, and the same bonus applies to every du recharge made inside the app. It’s a practical bonus that supports everyday communication with family.

Your money, your way

With du Pay, sending money home becomes less stressful and more empowering. It gives OFWs the freedom to choose how they manage and send their funds—whether through banks, mobile wallets, or cash pick-up locations—all backed by a secure system that values every dirham of hardworking Filipinos.