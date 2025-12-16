DND condemns China’s actions against Filipino fishers near Escoda Shoal

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday condemned what he described as “dangerous” and “inhumane” actions by Chinese maritime forces against Filipino fishers near Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, Teodoro said the Department of National Defense strongly denounces the use of water cannons, aggressive maneuvering, and the cutting of anchor lines by Chinese vessels, which he said resulted in injuries to Filipino civilians.

“Water cannoning, aggressive maneuvering, and the cutting of anchor lines resulting in physical injuries of Filipino civilians are wholly inconsistent with the duty of all States to ensure the safety of human lives,” he added.

On December 12, three Filipino fishermen were injured after Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels allegedly used water cannons and harassed Filipino fishing boats near the shoal.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun earlier claimed that Beijing has “indisputable sovereignty” over the area and accused the Philippines of provoking the incident, alleging that Filipino personnel threatened Chinese Coast Guard officers with knives.

Teodoro dismissed the Chinese claims as false and part of a disinformation campaign, saying there was no factual or evidentiary basis for allegations of “knife-wielding” fishermen.

He also called on China to stop spreading what he described as state-orchestrated disinformation.

The United States and Canada have condemned the December 12 water cannon incident. China, however, criticized Washington’s support for the Philippines, saying the United States has no right to interfere in maritime issues in the South China Sea.

Teodoro rejected that assertion, saying the international community has a legitimate interest in upholding international law, freedom of navigation, and the safety of civilians at sea, particularly in a major international waterway.

Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, is located about 75 nautical miles off Palawan and lies within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone.

China claims nearly the entire South China Sea, a key global trade route, overlapping with claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. Areas within Philippine maritime jurisdiction are officially referred to as the West Philippine Sea.

In 2016, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled that China’s expansive claims had no legal basis under international law, a decision Beijing has refused to recognize.

Teodoro reiterated that China’s claims over Escoda Shoal are illegal and unfounded, stressing that maritime entitlements in the area are governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral ruling, which he said is final and binding.