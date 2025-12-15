Seven Ethiopian nationals to face trial over Dh13 million Dubai office heist

Seven Ethiopian nationals are set to face trial after the Dubai Public Prosecution launched an investigation into the theft of Dh13 million from a company office in Dubai.

According to case files, the suspects acted as a coordinated criminal group. Some recently entered the UAE on visit visas specifically to carry out commercial burglaries, while others already residing in the country provided logistical and operational support.

Dubai Police reported that the theft came to light after company management discovered that their office safe had been forcibly opened, with millions in cash stolen. A second safe was also targeted, with an additional Dh734,000 taken.

Surveillance footage captured five masked men entering the building in the early hours, using specialized tools to break open iron safes before fleeing with the cash.

A specialized field team from the General Department of Criminal Investigations was immediately deployed. Through CCTV analysis, coordinated patrols, and vehicle tracking, investigators identified the Hyundai used in the crime, registered under one of the suspects’ names, leading to the unraveling of the entire network.

Investigations revealed the gang planned the burglary in advance, selecting the company as a target, monitoring staff movements, and dividing roles to execute the theft efficiently. They attempted to conceal and distribute the stolen cash through unofficial channels and even planned to smuggle portions out of the country.

One suspect was apprehended at Dubai International Airport while attempting to flee with his share. Another confessed to receiving about Dh2 million, part of which he distributed to associates before being arrested.

Police described the gang as a highly organized criminal network experienced in forced entry, safe-breaking, and evidence concealment, with indications they had planned additional commercial burglaries.

Several suspects remain in custody, while others are still being pursued. The case has now been formally referred to the Dubai Public Prosecution, with defendants facing charges including organized theft, criminal conspiracy, and illegal fund transfers.