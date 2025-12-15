Latest NewsNewsPH News

Repatriation of Filipinos near Thailand–Cambodia border unlikely, says DMW

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo55 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that the repatriation of Filipinos affected by clashes along the Thailand–Cambodia border is unlikely.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac noted that the agency remains ready to assist, as 251 Filipinos in seven areas near the border are currently receiving support from the Philippine government.

“Ito ay sitwasyon na hindi sila necessarily illegal doon o biktima ng human trafficking. So they legally work in Thailand and ‘yung mga teachers and faculty supervisors in Cambodia, respectively,” Cacdac told local news.

He added, “So hindi natin nakikita na magkakaroon ng repatriation. As long as humupa ang sitwasyon, ay makakabalik naman sila sa trabaho.”

Some affected Filipinos are staying in evacuation centers, while others are taking shelter in the homes of fellow Filipinos, Cacdac said. No casualties among Filipinos have been reported so far.

The Philippine government is also providing financial assistance to help the affected individuals cover basic needs, particularly for teachers whose classes have been suspended due to the clashes.

