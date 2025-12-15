NPM Group, The Filipino Times meet new PH Consul General in Dubai to strengthen collaboration for overseas Filipinos

Dubai, UAE — Leaders of New Perspective Media Group (NPM Group) and The Filipino Times, led by CEO Karen Remo, paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Philippine Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Hon. Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, to explore deeper collaboration in empowering overseas Filipinos through media, strategic communications, and community-focused initiatives.

Remo welcomed the meeting as an opportunity to align long-standing private-sector advocacy with the Consulate’s priorities for Filipinos in the region.

“It was a pleasure to meet the newly appointed Consul General, Hon. Ambrosio Brian F. Enciso III, of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates,” Remo said. “His experience and strong grounding in public service bring depth and global perspective to his leadership in Dubai.”

Enciso is a career diplomat of the Department of Foreign Affairs, with postings in China, the United States, Southeast Asia, and within the United Nations system. He expressed openness to working closely with trusted media and advocacy groups to strengthen engagement with Filipinos across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

During the meeting, Remo presented NPM Group’s nearly two decades of work in positioning the Philippines on the global stage through credible award platforms, high-level conferences, international integrated marketing, and strategic events that promote investment, tourism, and Filipino excellence worldwide.

“We shared the work we have been doing for nearly two decades—positioning the Philippines on the global stage,” Remo said.

“Our commitment to excellence is reflected through prestigious and credible awards, international conferences, integrated marketing, investment promotions, and tourism destination management—designed to elevate the Philippine brand and tell the Filipino story with pride and authority.”

Discussions also focused on supporting the Consulate General’s priority programs, including financial literacy for overseas Filipinos, civic engagement, and overseas voting—areas where NPM Group and The Filipino Times have consistently provided platforms and amplification.

“We conveyed our strong support for the Consulate’s initiatives and reaffirmed our readiness to help amplify programs that strengthen the bond between Filipinos abroad and the homeland,” Remo added.

Both sides identified investment promotion and community empowerment as key areas for collaboration, with NPM Group reiterating its role in creating long-term opportunities for Filipinos while building stronger economic and cultural bridges between the Philippines and host countries.

The meeting was attended by Vice Consul Jim Jimeno, Rain Dimalanta, Director for Operations, Sales, and Marketing of NPM Group, and NPM Marketing and Events Specialists Martin Toledo and Gino Estole.

NPM Group and The Filipino Times reaffirmed their support for the Consulate General’s mission and expressed optimism that closer collaboration will help uplift the Filipino community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates while advancing the Philippine narrative globally.