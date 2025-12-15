No Filipinos hurt in deadly Sydney mass shooting – DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday said it is closely monitoring the deadly mass shooting that occurred at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, stressing that there have been no reported Filipino casualties so far.

According to the DFA, the attack happened on December 14 during a Jewish holiday gathering marking the first day of Hanukkah at the popular beachfront area. Australian authorities confirmed multiple fatalities, with emergency and identification operations still ongoing as investigators work to determine the full scope of the incident.

Australian police reported that at least 12 people were killed and nearly 30 others injured after gunmen opened fire on the crowd. One suspected attacker was killed at the scene, while another remains in critical condition. Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of a third gunman and examining suspected improvised explosive devices discovered nearby.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened an emergency meeting of the national security council and strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community during a religious celebration. Witnesses said the shooting lasted around 10 minutes, triggering panic among the estimated 1,000 people gathered at the event.

The DFA expressed its condolences to the victims and their families and urged Filipinos in Sydney to remain vigilant, avoid affected areas, and comply with advisories from Australian authorities. Filipinos who need assistance were advised to contact the Philippine Consulate General in Sydney. Investigations into the motive and possible accomplices remain ongoing amid heightened security following a rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years.