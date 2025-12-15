Lack of discipline cited as main cause of traffic along Marcos Highway — MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has identified the lack of discipline among drivers and passengers as the primary cause of heavy traffic along Marcos Highway, one of Metro Manila’s major thoroughfares.

In a Facebook post, the MMDA lamented the continued disregard of traffic rules by both private and public utility vehicle drivers, as well as commuters, following a recent gridlock along the highway earlier this month.

The agency specifically called out jeepney drivers who stop in unauthorized areas to load and unload passengers, and commuters who wait for rides on the road instead of using designated waiting zones.

The MMDA also criticized motorists who “insist on doing what they want even if it is wrong,” noting that such behavior leads to traffic disorder and slower vehicle movement.

To address the problem, the MMDA said it is implementing several interventions in coordination with the concerned local government units. These include the deployment of additional traffic enforcers, the installation of more traffic signages, and improvements in traffic signalization.

The agency also announced that, on a temporary basis, shopping malls along Marcos Highway will not be allowed to hold mall-wide sales to prevent a surge in traffic volume.

“More than these measures, discipline, active collaboration, and cooperation of motorists and commuters are needed to improve traffic flow along the highway,” the MMDA said.

On December 8, motorists traveling through Marikina, Pasig, Cainta, and Antipolo experienced heavy traffic along Marcos Highway, which the MMDA attributed to an influx of mall-goers during the holiday season and the lack of traffic enforcers in the area.

The MMDA noted that an average of 270,000 vehicles traverse the approximately 10-kilometer highway daily, with traffic volume typically increasing by 5 to 10 percent in December.