From clinic to center stage: A Filipino voice at the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

As thousands of football fans made their way to watch the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, a Filipino voice echoed across the venue’s approach, adding a distinct cultural note to the tournament’s pre-kickoff atmosphere.

Qatar-based Filipino Dr. Rosanna Millar Barrera performed at the Last Mile, a fan experience organized by the Supreme Committee in partnership with Qatar Foundation, designed to welcome spectators through live performances and cultural activities as they walked toward the stadium.

Dr. Barrera performed three original songs, “FIFA Dream,” “I Love Qatar,” and “Make Me Whole.” The songs were produced and composed by Filipino hitmaker Vehnee Saturno, with recordings completed at Katara Studios in Doha.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 14 at 02.40.15 1099f673 1

Beyond the stage, Dr. Barrera is recognized for her work in healthcare and community leadership. A dentist and educator based in Qatar, she is a graduate of Centro Escolar University–Manila and has undertaken advanced orthodontic training and is completing an MBA in Healthcare Management in England.

She previously served as president of the Filipino Dentist Organization Qatar in 2023–2024 and currently leads Pilipino Sa Qatar as its president. She is also the National Director of I Sing World–Qatar.

WhatsApp Image 2025 12 14 at 02.40.16 6947cf2f

Her contributions to both healthcare and the arts have earned international recognition, including her role as judge and awardee at the TFT Watchlist Awards 2025, which honors Top Filipino Healthcare Professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

The participation of Dr. Barrera highlighted the growing visibility of Overseas Filipino artists in international events traditionally dominated by regional and Western performers.

