Dubai Police arrest young man for setting street on fire in birthday stunt

Dubai Police have arrested a young man for setting a public street on fire using a highly flammable substance as part of his birthday celebrations, authorities announced.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, described the act as a clear violation of traffic laws and reckless behavior that endangered lives and property.

The stunt, reportedly intended to gain social media followers, put the perpetrator, other road users, and the surrounding community at risk. Igniting a fire on a public street not only endangered drivers and pedestrians but also caused traffic disruption, confusion, and damage to road infrastructure and the environment.

“Using public roads for dangerous stunts or filming videos for social media is completely unacceptable and poses a serious risk to road users,” Bin Suwaidan emphasized.

After the video circulated online, Dubai Police enforcement teams monitored and analyzed the footage, quickly identifying both the individual and the vehicle involved. Legal measures were immediately taken: the vehicle was impounded, and the young man was fined for the violations and damages caused.

Authorities reminded the public that such offenses can result in fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points, and vehicle impoundment for up to 60 days.

Dubai Police also urged parents to educate their children on the dangers of imitating risky online content and to stress that chasing likes and views does not justify endangering lives or breaking the law.

